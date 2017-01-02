Free program offers help kicking the tobacco habit

ALTON — If you’re ready quit smoking, help is available through an American Cancer Society smoking cessation support program hosted by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

The first session of the free six-week Freshstart program will be 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the auditorium of OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 East Fifth St.

“We follow the American Cancer Society’s program that teaches participants effective ways to overcome nicotine dependence, including essential information to plan a successful quit attempt, skills for coping with cravings and group support,” said Flavia Martinez, a trained OSF Saint Anthony’s smoking cessation facilitator.

The program is designed to help any tobacco user, including those who may be unsure about wanting to quit, and specifically addresses indecision about quitting.

The evidence-based approach is geared to help participants increase their motivation to quit.

“Participants learn effective approaches for quitting,” Martinez said. “They make an informed choice about the quitting techniques they will use such as cold turkey, scheduled smoking, medication or tapering to guide them in making a successful quit attempt.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, benefits of smoking cessation include:

• 20 minutes after quitting: heart rate and blood pressure drop.

• 12 hours after quitting: carbon monoxide in bloodstream drops to normal.

• Two weeks to three months after quitting: circulation and lung function improve; heart attack risk begins to drop.

• One to nine months after quitting: Less coughing, easier breathing.

• One year after quitting: risk of coronary heart disease cut in half.

• Two to five years after quitting: risk of cancer of mouth, throat, esophagus and bladder cut in half; stroke risk is reduced to that of a nonsmoker.

• 10 years after quitting: half as likely to die from lung cancer; risk of kidney or pancreatic cancer decreases.

• 15 years after quitting: risk of coronary heart disease same as a nonsmoker.

To register or for information, visit the website and click Find Classes and Events, or call (618) 465-2264.

osfsaintanthonys.org

