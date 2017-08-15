Free seminars to provide energy efficiency training

ALTON — The Better Building Institute will conduct free home energy efficiency training seminars for homeowners from Aug. 25-28, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

The seminars’ purpose is to demonstrate the energy efficiency problems that all homes — old and new — share, and how to find and correct them at the lowest possible cost. They will use as an example Missouri Botanical Garden EarthWays Center’s 16-foot-long Energy Star Wall, a popular educational attraction at home shows. This will be the first time the wall has appeared in Alton.

Included in the training will be tips on identifying problems, what’s involved in an energy audit, why air-sealing is important, and how and where to improve insulation. The goal is to show how homeowners may be wasting their money and time trying to “fix” their homes without knowing what’s really wrong with them, the main reason to start with an energy audit.

The seminars will begin at 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Aug. 25-27, followed by question-and-answer sessions. They will be conducted by Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program instructor Don Dieckmann of the Better Building Institute, a Metro East-based energy consulting and auditing nonprofit. Seating is limited, so call (618) 580-7085 to reserve space.

