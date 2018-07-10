Free skin cancer screenings to continue after surgeon’s retirement

ALTON | Among his many accomplishments, plastic surgeon Dr. Noor Ahmed provided a free monthly skin cancer screening at Alton Memorial Hospital for the past eight years. Ahmed retired this summer, but the free screenings will continue.

Dr. John Felder, a plastic surgeon added to the AMH staff in 2016, will provide the screenings along with Lorilee Sebesta, certified family nurse practitioner, on the fourth Tuesday of every month in Medical Office Building C on the AMH campus. The screenings will be in the same location and the same time (4:30-6:30 p.m.), with only the day of the month changing. Ahmed had done the screenings on the second Wednesday of the month.

The next screening will be Tuesday, July 24. For more information, call (800) 392-0936.

“We saved many lives through that program,” Ahmed said upon his retirement. “One thing I wanted was to have a quality plastic surgeon here when I retired, and Dr. Felder is a great addition to Alton Memorial.”

Ahmed, 80, was born in Egypt and raised in Pakistan. He practiced for a few years in England, which is where he moved into plastic surgery, before moving to the United States and a two-year residency at Saint Louis University Hospital. That eventually led him to Alton, where he was the first physician to have an office in Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus in 1980.

“Alton Memorial had the most updated equipment, a great nursing staff and excellent anesthesiologists,” Ahmed said. “One thing we always have to remember is the patient comes first, and that was the case at Alton Memorial.”

