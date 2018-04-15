Free soil screening to test for heavy metals

× Expand Vasily Merkushev - stock.adobe.c hands with soil hands with black soil

GRANITE CITY | Soils in suburban and urban environments may be contaminated with heavy metals such as lead. Screening soil is the first step to ensuring the safety of gardeners, children, and pets.

Residents can get soil screened for free from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Granite City Art and Design District, 1400 20th St. in Granite City. The screening booth is sponsored by the Department of Crop Sciences at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and University of Illinois Extension.

University of Illinois soil scientists will test samples from gardens or lawns for heavy metals and will provide results and interpretation. Residents will have the option to donate their soil to the screening team, led by Dr. Andrew Margenot, to help scientists understand potential soil contamination in Madison and St. Clair counties. Testing is available to homeowners or community garden projects.

Participants are asked to bring a dry composite sample from their prospective or existing garden, lawn, or other space in a sealable plastic bag. The screening requires a soil sample of at least one cup, preferably two, and should be taken one week prior to the screening.

Recommended steps to ensure accurate results

Select three to six locations distributed across the area of interest, such as front lawn, back lawn, or vegetable garden. Soil from these locations should be combined into a single “composite” sample. By combining several soils sampled for the area of interest, you help ensure representative results can be obtained. If you wish to test different areas (e.g., front vs. back lawn, particular sections of your garden, areas with suspected lead contamination next to buildings), take a composite sample for each area of interest.

Remove leaves, grass, leaves, twigs, and other fragments of organic material from the soil surface by brushing or gently raking.

Use a clean trowel or shovel to excavate a sample of soil to 4-inch depth and 4- to 6-inch diameter at each of the locations.

Combine the soils in a clean bucket or other recipient container.

Mix the soils thoroughly. Remove rocks and other debris, and allow the soil to dry (the screening analysis works best on dry soils).

Once dried, put one to two cups of the mixed soil sample into a sealable plastic bag. Bring this composite sample to the screening booth.

If you plan to submit more than one composite sample (e.g., front vs. back yard), identify each sample with a code to ensure organization of the screening results. Multiple samples will be accommodated for screening at the booth, if time allows, or in a follow-up screening after the event. Additional soil screening events will take place this year.

For information, email ruth1@illinois.edu or call (618) 344-4230.

