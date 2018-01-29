Free tax preparation help available

United Way 2-1-1 is partnering with local tax coalitions to provide free tax preparation services to St. Louis area families with a household income of $54,000 or less in 2017.

Last year, the partnership filed more than 18,700 tax returns, helping low- and middle-income families receive nearly $18 million in tax refunds.

“This partnership is a valuable resource for the community as the local tax coalitions help thousands of people in the St. Louis region,” said Debbie Irwin, community economic development director, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Working families often struggle to save or make ends meet. We hope that the free services available through our partnership will alleviate a financial burden for a number of families this tax season.”

United Way’s tax coalition partners include Metropolitan St. Louis Community Tax Coalition, Gateway EITC Community Coalition, National Association of Black Accountants, and St. Louis Tax Assistance Program. In 2017, 657 volunteers worked through the coalitions to provide services for the region, helping local households save more than $5 million in tax preparation services.

The coalitions also focus on bringing awareness to individuals and families who qualify to receive a refund through the Earned Income Tax Credit, a federal tax credit designed to help people increase their financial stability. The average national refund in 2016 was more than $2,470. According to the IRS, in 2017, more than 25 million workers and families nationwide received more than $65 billion in EITC.

Anyone interested in receiving tax preparation help and who is eligible under the $54,000 household income threshold may contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or visit 211helps.org for information on qualifications, locations, dates, and a list of documents required for services. Sites operate on an appointment or walk-in basis.

The following locations, dates and times are available for Saturday walk-in sites; call 2-1-1 for hours of operation. For all other locations and times, individuals may call 2-1-1. United Way provides information and referral to all free income tax sites in the greater St. Louis region through its United Way 2-1-1 call center.

Super Saturday Sites (no appointment necessary)

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville

Lewis and Clark Community College, Nursing Building Lower Level, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

