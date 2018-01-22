Free tax services available at Granite City library

× Expand taxes

GRANITE CITY — You can get more than a library card at the Six Mile Regional Library District: soon, at the Delmar Avenue library, you can have your taxes filed.

In partnership with Gateway EITC (earned income tax credit) Community Coalition, GCS Credit Union, and the Internal Revenue Service, the Delmar Avenue library is a place for low- to moderate-income households to receive free tax preparation services. Households earning less than $54,000 per year can make an appointment to have their taxes prepared and filed for free.

IRS-trained and certified preparers will prepare your tax return and e-file it for free. Receive your refund in 7-10 days when you take advantage of free direct deposit. You can also qualify to receive up to $6,318 cash back when you claim the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Tax preparation services are offered by appointment only on Saturdays, Feb. 3 to April 7.

For more information and to make an appointment, call the research desk at (618) 452-6238, ext. 730.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter