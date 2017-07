GODFREY — Freer Auto Body will host the annual Christmas in July fundraiser for Community Christmas from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at 4512 Alby St.

The event will feature sloppy Joes, chips and a cold drink. Guests can sign up to win raffle items, including a seven-night condo at Orange Park in Kissimmee, Fla.; $2,000 cash; four Cardinals seats with a signed picture of Matt Carpenter, and others.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

