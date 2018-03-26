Frog Frolic to feature evening wetlands walk

× Expand A floating boardwalk at Arlington Wetlands in Pontoon Beach

PONTOON BEACH — Frogs and toads have begun to emerge for spring throughout the Metro East. However, the best place to hear frog calls is a wetland.

HeartLands Conservancy will host a free event to hear and identify frog calls on Saturday, March 31, at Arlington Wetlands in Pontoon Beach. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation from naturalist Paul Shetley, followed by a walk across the floating boardwalk. Participants will be able to spot frogs and toads and identify their calls.

The event is open for all ages. Guests will receive a flashlight and frog cookie for dessert. Arlington Wetlands is on Arlington Drive, just north of Horseshoe Lake Road, west of I-255​ in Pontoon Beach.

The Frog Frolic, as the event is named, is a part of HeartLands Conservancy’s free treks series.

“Our treks are meant to encourage people to get outdoors and experience the natural wonders we have right here in Southwestern Illinois,” said Mary Vandevord, CEO for HeartLands Conservancy. “Arlington Wetlands is a great place to experience not only frogs, but other nocturnal wildlife such as bats, owls, and deer.”

“Through generous support from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation’s Public Amenities and Events Grant Program, we are able to offer this event for free,” Vandevord added.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter