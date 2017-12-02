FROM AN ACTOR’S PERSPECTIVE: "A Nice Family Christmas"

Photo by Pete Basola Photo by Pete Basola Photo by Pete Basola

As a stage actor, you are privy to many perspectives coming at you, sometimes all at once.

On stage, you can hear the roar of the audience’s laughter or their silent captivation, other performers giving you your cue to deliver the next line, the sounds coming from backstage or the perspective of the role you might be portraying.

As a stage actor, myself, I can tell you it is quite a unique (exciting from my viewpoint) experience to be on the stage in front of an audience, as opposed to watching the performance from the seats.

In the upcoming Alton Little Theater production, “A Nice Family Christmas,” I play an older brother and doctor who is going through a tough time in his life and who learns a lot about himself during the course of the show.

This play not only shows the dysfunction and zaniness in my character’s Minnesota family during the holidays, but what they do to bond together when some unexpected news surfaces.

As an actor, I not only want to give you the scoop on what to expect from this upcoming holiday treat at ALT, but I would also like to tell you a little bit about what goes on in an actor’s brain behind the scenes when they are learning the role they will be playing in front of you, the audience member.

“A Nice Family Christmas” will run at the showplace Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1-3, and Tuesday through Sunday, Dec. 5-10. All shows start at 7:30 pm, except for the Sunday matinées that start at 2 pm.

Kevin Frakes, the director of the show and president of ALT, said the audience can enjoy this show’s message and relate to the characters.

“There’s so many people that have these kind of people in their family,” Frakes said. “And to sit there and watch that, I think it’s hilarious — but then it also tends to be good at the end, which is always nice.

“It’s always nice to have a happy ending,” he said. “It is also this time of the year that people can come and sit, and just enjoy it, have a good evening, and laugh at things and sometimes even laugh at themselves because they see themselves up there. With all the things going on in the world, I think it’s fun to be able to do that.”

Frakes, who directed ALT’s 2015 show “A Nice Family Gathering,” the prequel to “A Nice Family Christmas,” said he is not a huge fan of sequels but with this one, it was worth the exception.

He said Lee Cox, the theater’s vice president of public relations, marketing and development, who also plays the character of Mom in this production, kept insisting he read “A Nice Family Christmas” before it came to fruition.

“I’m not big on having a sequel. I’ve always been that way,” Frakes said. “Sequels don’t excite me. It sat on my dresser for a good three weeks, and she (Lee) kept going, ‘Have you read it yet? Have you read it yet? Have you read it yet? And I said, ‘No, no, no.’ So finally, I went, ‘All right, I’ll read it.’ So I picked it up and read it and totally fell in love with this show. I think it’s even a better show, better written and more witty than the first one. The first one was awesome. I think this show is a better show.”

The first show, “A Nice Family Gathering,” takes place in the Lundeen household in Minnesota during Thanksgiving. Siblings Michael, Carl and Stacy return home to find their mom still grieving the loss of their dad, who died not that long before. Dad shows up as a spirit to convince Carl, who is the only one that can see him, to help him tell mom the one thing he never told her when he was alive: that he loves her.

“A Nice Family Christmas” takes place three years later at Christmas time, where the family comes back together, minus the spirit of dad and a gentleman caller who was pining after mom, but this time with the inclusion of a crazy Uncle Bob and an eccentric Grandma. By this time, the characters from the first show have matured and, of course, are going through different problems.

“As a director, I see the characters grew up a little bit,” Frakes said. “And now they have a little bit more adult problems too. Mom, though, is a little bit different. I think Mom got over her illness, that airhead stuff from losing dad; she kind of got over that.”

Rounding out the cast in “A Nice Family Christmas” are Cox as Mom, Nick Trapp as Carl, Kayla Robinson as Stacy, myself as Michael, newcomer to the stage Mary Crank as Michael’s estranged wife, Jill, with Brant McCance as Uncle Bob and Pat Kulish as Grandma.

Now, to learn a little more about what goes on in an actor’s head behind the scenes, follow me into the next paragraph.

I can tell you as an actor what I do to get ready for a show or performance is some warm-up stretches on stage before the audience comes in, and then preparing for my character.

This includes clearing my headspace and thinking about what my character would be doing before the start of the show, or where he might have been before he enters the setting. In other words, filling in the backstory so my character can be as real as possible to the viewer. Natural. Realistic. And not too cartoonish (unless the show calls for it).

The other actresses and actors I have the privilege of sharing the stage with in this play share similar and different practices before the start of a performance.

“Even when I do know all of my lines down cold, I go through the script every single day before a performance,” Cox said. “I think about how the audience has responded, or what worked or didn’t work, and that’s a ritual. And the other thing, which surprises people who don’t know me well, is I clown around and I kid around but right before the show, I have to go off and be myself. I have to get centered.”

Robinson said she gets to the theater extremely early.

“Like as soon as the doors are open, I am most likely here so I can be alone, and just get my thoughts together to get what I have done during the day out of my mind so I can focus on one thing,” she said. “I don’t want to feel rushed because that just screws me up. So just being able to be here and do my own thing before other people start showing up has really, really helped me.”

Kulish echoed getting to the theater early, adding if there is a bump in the road during the preview performance, she likes to figure it out, so it can be fixed before opening night.

“I also look at the script all the time,” she said. “And then once you get on the stage, have a good time.”

Trapp said he is constantly learning throughout the show.

“I’m constantly taking notes, mental notes or physical notes, what I can improve next time,” he said.

McCance said he did a lot of research for his character of Uncle Bob.

“He’s very lonely, and he realizes a lot of it is his fault,” he said. “In order to kind of prepare for that, I had to figure out, and talking with Kevin and everything, who I would have to channel to do that.

“More or less, it’s trying to find that inner core. Why is he this way? And to me that drives everything else,” he added.

McCance said he also looks at the script when preparing for a performance but couldn’t tell you what his lines are backstage. It’s when he enters the stage that he recalls those lines that his character will be saying.

“That’s just the way my mind works. Because at that moment, I’m in the moment.”

Crank, who is making her stage debut in this show, saw an ALT show when she was 15 and has wanted to come back to be part of the theater ever since.

“It’s really fun and exciting,” she said. “I have wanted to do community theater for a long, long time, and circumstances have just not really allowed it up until now, so this is something I have wanted to do. It’s kind of a realization of an ambition I’ve had. And it’s so much fun, and everybody has been so nice to me. I’m new, and you’ve all included me and really made me feel welcome.”

Crank said she has prepared for the role by spending a lot of sleepless nights, running lines in her head at 2 a.m.

I know I have found myself running lines at random times too, like during the day, where people look at me when I am talking to myself. I am not. Just reciting lines for a show.

Frakes said there is a lot to take away from “A Nice Family Christmas.”

“I think it’s just the enjoyment of the family, and being able to watch themselves up here because everybody will relate to somebody,” he said. “We all do kind of, and if we don’t, then it’s just a fun evening for them to sit and watch. I know some people have that perfect family, but I don’t know that many people that do.

“I really think people need to come and relax, enjoy themselves and have a nice night out. That’s what they’ll do when they come see this show.”

Call (618) 462-3205 for tickets or (618) 462-6562 for reservations (ticket changes), or visit Alton Little Theater’s website.

Advertisers and angel patrons are asked to enjoy a pre-show curtain party from 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, with a chance to meet the cast and have the first opportunity to hear the announcement of the 85th season at the Alton Little Theater Showplace.

A special relationship

Kevin Frakes, director of “A Nice Family Christmas” and president of Alton Little Theater, said finding this holiday show was thanks to Lee Cox, the theater’s vice president of public relations, marketing and development who plays the role of Mom in the show.

“Lee, a lot of the times, has relationships with the authors (playwrights). She emails them. She talks to them, and they respond back to us,” Frakes said. “And that’s how we found this show. When we did the show (“A Nice Family Gathering”) a couple of years ago, we liked it so much, and she had a relationship with him (Phil Olson, playwright of the latter-mentioned show and “A Nice Family Christmas”) at that point. When he wrote this, he sent it to us, and said, ‘I really think you guys will like this show.’ And she read it, fell in love with it, and gave it to me.”

Frakes said because of Cox’s friendship with the playwrights, sometimes the playwright of the show being performed will come and watch the show. And sometimes the playwright will write the cast a special note.

“We have quite a few when we open up, the author will write us, ‘Good luck tonight. Break a leg.’ And that’s kind of neat if you think about it,” Frakes said. “They’re excited about their shows. We’re excited about it. And they let us know that. To have that relationship back and forth is really kind of neat.”

