From beginning to end

ALTON — Some experiences are only complete if you’re there for both inception and demise.

Alton Square Mall opened in 1978. In spite of numerous changes over the years, the anchor store — originally Famous-Barr and then Macy’s — has always been a fixture.

When the store closed this spring, it left a multitude of memories for area residents as well as former workers. The person with the most memories might well be Charlane Stampley of Alton.

“I helped stock the store on Sept. 8, 1978, (before the doors were even open),” Stampley says.

She worked at the store for 38 1/2 years.

Working in the same industry for that period of time, let alone working for the same company, takes resourcefulness, persistence and an ability to adapt. Stampley talks about how the store was different when she started.

“We had a restaurant in the store, The Alton Room,” she says, realizing many people have forgotten it was there. She says the store was also one of the few at the time where you could easily return purchased items.

She explains the store had a much wider variety of merchandise at the beginning.

“There were electronics and eye care departments,” she says. “We carried appliances, books, lamps, draperies and all kinds of housewares.”

Stampley worked for 13 years in the housewares department before switching to handbags and jewelry. She worked in customer-related roles her entire career.

“My job was to help customers, then ring up the sale,” she says.

When asked about career memories that really stand out, Stampley says getting to know the customers was a rewarding part of the job.

“Recurring customers became like family,” she says. “I saw children who had come in with their parents grow up and have kids of their own who came to the store.”

Stampley lives with Keith, her husband of 45 years. They have 7 children, 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and she emphasizes family as a big part of her life.

“I love entertaining and caring for them,” she says.

But having a career did not interfere with her children being a priority. She always made a point of being involved with their activities and was vice president of the school’s PTA.

She and her husband have plans to travel in their retirement. They also look forward to spending even more time with their family. She says she is active in her church, enjoys crafts and other hobbies and sees no problem staying busy.

Stampley says as far as she knows, she had the longest tenure of anyone at the Alton store.

“I had good years there,” she says.

She smiles and says, “I was the last man standing.”

