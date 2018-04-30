From decay to dollars

× Expand An artist's rendering of the proposed resource recovery facility.

Alton’s wastewater treatment plant manager, Steve Gibson, was joined by Brad Pleima of EcoEngineers and Tyler Pjesky of Bartlett & West, as well as by Tom Crabtree of Stifel Nicolaus, for a presentation to the City Council on April 25 on a proposed resource recovery facility.

This facility, according to Pleima, has the ability to put the city in the lead in the “waste-to-energy” industry.

The idea is to take in biosolids, animal manure and other cellulosic wastes through an anaerobic digestion process and, once cleaned and refined, produce bio-methane that is realized as renewable natural gas.

“It is projected that the gas produced at the facility will offset the use of about 7,700 gallons of diesel fuel every day,” the report states.

The product can be used in place of diesel in transportation while also reducing greenhouse gas and carbon emissions.

According to presenters, the facility would take advantage of federal and state carbon credits purchased by facilities that produce renewable natural gas from organics and waste products, as well as tipping fees that would be paid by those disposing of waste and organics there, to provide significant revenue for the city.

Commitments for feedstock, the term used in identifying those who would supply the wastes to be processed, have already come in from Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Maschhoffs, and municipalities including Alton, East Alton, Godfrey, Granite City, and Collinsville. Consultants have also identified other interested parties such as Kraft Foods, Pacific Valley Dairy, Merrell Bros, and JBS Beardstown. Pipeline interconnect options include Ameren and Enable Mississippi.

The projected cost to build is estimated at $54 million. However, it was noted the potential net revenue, at maximum production capacity, could be as much as nearly $7 million annually before financing costs.

Financing options include the city calling for a bond issue. There are options for the bonds, including revenue-backed, general obligation and a newer “green bond” option, Crabtree said. The final decision for the city, he said, is “how confident the city is to put this in place.”

A revenue-backed bond issue is “guaranteed financing’s best bet for happening,” Crabtree said. In reference to the council’s proposed sale of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, he said there could be some difficulty in guaranteeing revenue bond financing without having that asset on the city’s balance sheet.

Next steps for the project include council action to begin securing financing. Gibson said a resolution is anticipated to appear on the May 9 council agenda, with a deciding vote anticipated at the May 21 meeting.

