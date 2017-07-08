From Force to pharmacy

WOOD RIVER — Friends and family gathered at Belk Park Golf Course on June 24 to celebrate the retirement of Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Milazzo.

Following 20 years of service, Milazzo is retiring from the Air Force to take a position as head of the inpatient pharmacy at the John Peter Smith Hospital in Aledo, Texas.

Milazzo, son of Barbara and Vincent Milazzo, attended Saint Bernard Elementary School, later graduating from both East Alton-Wood River High School and the St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

“Nick has always been a high achiever and we knew he could succeed at anything he chose to do,” Barbara Milazzo said. “His faith in God has sustained him.”

Col. Phil Samples, U.S. Air Force (retired), presented Milazzo with the Meritorious Service Medal, the Certificate of Retirement, and the ceremonial pin. Samples also read the comments and well wishes from many of the people who served with Milazzo, emphasizing the positive impact on his colleagues’ lives.

Milazzo received a direct commission as a second lieutenant in the Air Force in June 1997.

He recently served as the pharmacy flight commander for the 633rd Medical Group, Langley USAF Hospital, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., where he managed a staff of 17 pharmacists and 44 technicians in inpatient, outpatient, satellite, refill, and pharmacist-run clinics, administering an annual budget of $16.4 million, providing health care for 417,000 beneficiaries and producing 418,000 medication orders and 435,000 outpatient prescriptions. Additionally, he co-managed the pharmacy benefits program for the Tidewater-enhanced Multi-Service Market, which comprises 10 Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard military treatment facilities.

Milazzo presented flowers to his mother, mother-in-law, Donna, his wife and his daughters. He spoke about how his parents instilled in him the drive to succeed and to work hard, relating a story about going out for the wrestling team, even though he “was lousy.”

“I tried to get my boys to never quit,” Vincent Milazzo said. “Many times Nick wanted to quit, but he never did.”

At year’s end, his father promised to buy him wrestling shoes if he continued the following year. That was all he needed to keep on going and sure enough, the next year, he was a winner.

“Everyone in the family knew how Nick loved shoes. Whenever he went shopping with his mother, he wanted shoes,” his aunt Marla Milazzo-Oelzen said, laughing.

While Milazzo was in high school, he started working for Mike Cleary at the Medicine Shoppe in Wood River. That was the beginning of his career as a pharmacist.

“Nick was a terrific employee,” Cleary said. “I knew he would succeed in whatever career field he chose. He was good with people, especially older customers. I am amazed at what he has done in the Air Force; it is almost unheard of.”

He met the love of his life, Lori VanDeusen of Wood River, 28 years ago. A year later, they married and are the parents of four children — Alyssa, Adra, Gavino and Zola.

“Nick and Lori met at 15 and were high school sweethearts, just like Nick’s parents, who also met at 15 and were high school sweethearts at the same high school,” Milazzo-Oelzen said.

“Nick had the option to have this ceremony on base, but he wanted to have it here in Wood River to share with his family and friends,” Vincent said. “We were impressed with our son’s accomplishments. We had no idea of all that he has done. It’s very impressive.”

