From passion to profession

An Alton man’s lifelong fascination with swords led him to a spot on the History Channel’s competition show “Forged in Fire.” The episode aired July 25 and the experience helped him hone his sword-making skills.

As a kid growing up in Granite City, Tom Kinder thought swords were “amazing.” He got into the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons because there were swords involved. Over the years, he’s studied copies of manuscripts written between the 13th and 16th centuries on how to fight with swords.

Kinder, 44, spent 22 years in the Coast Guard before retiring and settling down in Alton several years ago. Over the course of his military career, he was collecting swords and taking every opportunity to learn about them. In 2009, Kinder was posting sword reviews online when Angus Trim, “a legend in the sword community,” contacted him. The two became friends. For a while, Kinder was his online retailer and Trim taught him how to make leather and wood sword handles. In 2010, Kinder bought a forge and began learning how to shape steel. His first projects were parts for sword hilts such as guards and pommels.

“I’d watch the ‘Forged’ show and wonder if I could do that,” he says. “But I didn’t have decades of training or a shop full of expensive power tools.” “Forged in Fire” is an elimination competition, with one person removed in each of the first two rounds until the final round holds just two contestants.

One day his son asked if they could work on a project over an upcoming four-day school holiday. He wanted to make a sword.

“So I brought out the forge and a couple hammers. I already had an anvil and, by golly, we made a ‘sword’,” Kinder says. “Once I realized that I could, the need to make more swords and how to do it easier and better filled my waking days.”

By the time he arrived in Alton, Kinder had made friends online, some of who appeared in the first season of “Forged in Fire.” He applied for Season 2 but was turned down. Kinder suspected it was because he didn’t have enough experience making knives.

But then Season 4 came and Kinder got a call from the producers. In April, Kinder found himself in New York up against three other contestants, all dedicated knife-makers.

The first challenge was to make a D-guard Bowie, a 10- to 12-inch blade with a D-shaped handguard. Kinder was given a 15-inch-long bar of steel that was an inch-and-a-half wide and a half-inch thick to craft the knife.

“The clock is the enemy,” Kinder says. “Time management tripped me up in round one. I had three hours to make what normally might take me several days.”

Kinder decided that he’d make a full tang knife, one with an integrated handle and handguard. He spent a lot of time on heat-treating the blade and had problems with the blade’s pinch points, where the blade meets the handguard. He was given the chance to fix it in round two but the knife became overheated and weakened.

“I was complimented on how well the knife moved and the proportions of the knife over all,” Kinder says. “But a small section of the guard on the back side of the knife, just a small stub sticking up, broke off and that made the judges think the knife handle would be brittle and unsafe.”

The judges put the knives through a brutal strength test, using a 4-pound sledgehammer to drive the knife blades into a thick steel nail. It was during this test that the top arm of Kinder’s D-guard broke off, ultimately leading to his elimination from the contest.

“I was the underdog with the least amount of experience making knives,” he says. “My knife was the ugliest, but it had the best proportions, action and movement. It was the sharpest and cut the best.”

Although he didn’t make it to the final round where he could actually make a sword, Kinder found the experience invaluable.

“It made me examine a lot of my work practices and since the show, I’ve worked more efficiently and turn out better-quality swords,” he says.

About a year ago, Kinder lost his job. While looking for work, he finished a few blade-smithing projects, which sold immediately. That’s when Kinder realized he could turn his passion into his profession. He asks for a $50 deposit as a placeholder in the queue, but won’t take money until he begins the project. His prices start at about $900 and go up, depending on the complexity of the sword.

“A 12th century crusader sword isn’t the same as an Elizabethan rapier, with its very complex hilt and long slender blade,” he says.

Aesthetics, modern steel and the blade’s sharpness are all factors Kinder considers.

“My line in the sand is all about how the sword moves and cuts and thrusts,” he says. “The most important thing is that it moves and feels the way the antiques did. So if my sword was magically transported back in time, a fighting man would pick it up and say, ‘yeah, this looks a little different but it feels right, I like this, I can use this.’’

Kinder’s passion is swords, but he acknowledges, “Let’s face it, no one really needs a sword. But for those who love swords and want them in their lives, I’m here working for them.”

