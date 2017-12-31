From rags to riches

× 1 of 2 Expand Max Sullivan (left) was senior chaplain at Arlington National Cemetery. He offered the prayer at a Memorial Day service attended by President Ronald Regan. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Frank Prager Max Sullivan and his wife, Joann, have lived at Meridian Senior Living Community in Glen Carbon for the past five years. Prev Next

GLEN CARBON — Popular culture’s perception of a military chaplain might be that of someone who works behind the lines, ministering in quiet settings to combat troops between engagements. The reality is quite different, often requiring perilous exposure to battlefield conditions.

Max Sullivan points out it was a long way from his childhood to later events in his life, including his service on the battlefield. The story began when he was born in poverty in Murphysboro, Ill., in 1934.

“My dad died when me and my twin sister were 8 months old,” he says. “That left my mother to raise six kids on her own.”

Growing up in a three-room house with his mother and siblings, Sullivan worked numerous jobs to help support a family struggling just to get by.

“We had coal stoves in the living room and kitchen but no heat in the bedroom,” he says.

Sullivan graduated from high school in 1953 and enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for four years. He worked in the Personnel Department during his enlistment.

Sullivan’s wife of 62 years, Joann, says it’s not certain exactly when her husband felt his calling to the ministry.

“He talked about it sometimes in high school but did not have any definite plans,” she says.

The two attended high school together and married in 1955 during his time in the Air Force. The Sullivans have four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this past year.

Upon his discharge from the Air Force, Sullivan attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for two years, then went to the Lutheran College in Carthage, Ill. He subsequently attended seminary at the Lutheran School of Theology in Maywood, Ill., and was ordained in 1965.

He spent three years after that doing parish ministry in Cape Girardeau, Mo., starting a church in the area. He says it was a lot of work and that he “knocked on every door in town” to accomplish it.

He enlisted in the Army in 1968 and spent 16 years as a chaplain in the armed forces. After six months in Colorado Springs, he was deployed to Vietnam. He served there for a year.

In Vietnam, the chaplain’s base office was behind the front lines. However, he worked in the field during the week with the three combat units to which he ministered. Sullivan gained a reputation for heroism among those soldiers he served with.

As a result of his combat activities, he received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Silver Star. The Silver Star is the United States’ third-highest personal decoration for valor in combat.

Sullivan explains one combat engagement he was in lasted days and took an overwhelming toll on the unit he accompanied.

“Of the 100 men in the company, only 35 survived the fight,” he says.

One of the soldiers he saved at Quang Ngai Province in South Vietnam wrote later that even though Sullivan was not supposed to be an official combatant, he “put his life on the line for me.” He also noted, “I heard in later years that he did a lot of that sort of thing.” Sullivan’s heroism and valor consistently demonstrated his compassion and interest in serving and protecting the troops during his tour there.

Upon his return from Vietnam, Sullivan relocated numerous times and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. His deployments included multiple tours in Germany as well as Staten Island, New York, and Oklahoma.

He was also deployed in Washington, D.C., during part of his service, working first on the general’s staff at the Pentagon and then for two and a half years as senior chaplain at Arlington National Cemetery. He conducted more than 800 funerals while at Arlington National Cemetery and spoke at services and ceremonies that included attendance by the president of the United States.

After his discharge in 1984, he and Joann returned to Murphysboro. They built a house and were involved in efforts around the museum located there. The couple moved to the Meridian Senior Living Community in Glen Carbon five years ago.

Joann says their children wanted the couple closer to one of them and they really enjoy living there.

Sullivan went on a military honor flight to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4 with his daughter serving as his guardian. He says he enjoyed the experience immensely.

In addition to seeing the city’s military monuments, Sullivan has a brother-in-law living near the capital and was able to see him during the trip.

“I hadn’t seen him in a long time,” he says.

In his spare time, the veteran enjoys playing pool at the living center. Joann is an avid quilter and participates in exercise classes there.

Sullivan says he appreciates the good fortune and success he has experienced over the years and the current life he enjoys. Reflecting on his journey from his childhood, he says it’s a rags-to-riches story. He sits in his easy chair, not far from Joann, and looks around his apartment, smiling.

“This is riches,” he says.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter