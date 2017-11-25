From the garden

ALTON — As a child, his family’s home was on Locust Street, not far from James H. Killion Park. His grandfather built a home on Main Street in 1910. Along Belle Street, his parents ran a café, a barbershop and Gene’s Lounge. Lovejoy School once stood where his home now stands at 702 Silver St.

Richard “Dickie” Holman has indeed been part of history all over the Alton community. At 68 years young, Holman has spent a lifetime in Alton. He attended Horace Mann School as a member of one of the first black families to be integrated there, going on through East Junior High and graduating from Alton High School. He also attended Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey as well as Meramec, Parks Junior and Florissant Valley colleges in Missouri.

For decades now, he has served the community, mentored other residents, and made his own marks in Alton that will not be forgotten. One resident recently uplifted by Holman’s giving spirit is Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman Tammy Smith.

Smith came to know of Holman’s legacy through a community development project that has been close to the Holmans’ hearts for many years, and is perhaps where Holman has left his most visible of marks.

“When Mr. Holman saw what we were doing in Hampton Garden, he invited me into his home to talk about the future of the garden and next steps,” Smith said. “Until then, I did not know just how much he had shaped its past.”

Hampton Garden is just down the street from where he and his wife, Hattie, have made their home for the past 16 years. It was Dickie’s self-proclaimed “two green thumbs” that kept Hampton Garden alive from its inception until 2002, when a first heart attack slowed him down enough to force him into retirement.

He’s had two more heart attacks since retiring but still manages to give back to the community in every way he can. And Hattie will soon join him in retirement and continued community giving, after 25 years at Argosy Casino.

Holman started the park that has become known as Hampton Garden not long after he and his wife moved into their Silver Street home. He still has the first blueprint of the garden’s design — the one he drew by hand to start the project.

“I took it on as a way to help our developing neighborhood,” he said. “I love gardening and saw that I could do something here. I started working with the neighborhood developers, Hampton Homes and Mr. Nuremberg, to develop the garden.”

“It turned into a co-op garden with other neighboring communities at one point,” Holman said. “We even had a competition for ‘the most and the best.’ One year we had cabbages that were 22 and 23 pounds. We were growing food, giving it away for anyone who needed it. All they had to do was spend 15 minutes in the garden with me and they could take what they needed. We also donated the crops to various charities and to the farmers market.”

Holman said he mostly started the crops in Hampton Garden from seeds, with only an occasional plant to start. Among his fondest memories of working and managing the garden are those made with the little gardeners who arrived every spring to help him plant.

“Each year, the children from Maxine’s Day Care Center would come up in the spring and help plant the garden,” he said. “I’d give them some simple instruction, and then each child would plant a row of their very own, labeled with their name. They would later come back to weed and harvest their own row. They were so excited to see what they had grown. The garden gave an explosion of thought to those little people.”

Over the years, Holman welcomed anyone and everyone into the garden — the young, seniors: anyone who needed produce or wisdom. Holman has also worked with and mentored those who needed a way to turn their lives around, including those released from prison and returning to the community.

The Holmans have been recognized many times over the years they have spent on Silver Street, including nine awards from both Pride Inc. and the Sierra Club, for the beauty they continually provide from their home’s lawn to be enjoyed by passers-by.

“I change out the flowers and colors every year,” Holman said. “I enjoy the lush look of Brazil, so it has become influential in the choices of the plants I place in our yard. I will take plants that I start out in the yard into our home when the seasons turn, too; you live a lot longer with a houseful of plants.”

“I design our home garden with my wife in mind,” Holman said. “I want her to feel good every time she comes home from work. You have to have something to come home to.”

With a diverse career that included many years of professional photography, Holman has had photos of his yard plants, as well as some from Hampton Garden, featured in national publications such as Home and Garden Magazine. He also had an extensive collection of brag books that contain thousands of photos from his professional career, some of which he were featured in Jet and Ebony magazines over the years.

The photos, however, are not his only extensive collection to share these days. While Hampton Garden had an impact on many children during his years of giving back to Alton with its annual harvest, it is now very different collection that his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and children enjoy sharing within the Holmans’ home.

Hundreds of family photos cover the walls of the home’s living room, and it’s Hattie’s love of everything Betty Boop guests can see in one of the bedrooms. But it’s when you head downstairs to the “man cave” that your true sense of play comes forth. Dickie’s man cave is covered from ceiling to floor with toys for children of all ages.

Among the most conspicuous are the 3,500 unopened Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars pinned to the ceiling and walls. He said another 1,000 or so are still to come over the next few years.

“I didn’t have many toys as a kid; there were too many kids in the house to have toys,” Holman said. “Maybe that’s why I enjoy them so much now.”

He was one of 14 children in his family, and Hattie was one of 12. They have 9 of their own and a vast number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“We always encourage the kids who come over to play — to put down the phones, the remote, the video games and play with us. We have board games, building blocks, racetracks and even a comic book library for them to share with us. There’s so much going on in the world that is negative. We want them to know the positives, and to enjoy the feeling of play as much as they can,” Holman said.

“Our grandchildren tell us all the time how much they love coming here,” his wife said. “We get down on the floor together and actually play.”

“We have been so blessed to be able to give to the community where we live and love,” Holman said. “We want to help bring the focus for our future back to a shared sense of community. If the kids who come visit us can take home memories of nonjudgmental togetherness, we know we’ve made a positive impact on their lives and on the community’s future.”

“It takes a village to raise a village,” Holman said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter