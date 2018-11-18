From the hills to the rivers

× Expand Dr. Chelsea Steer, an audiologist with Mid America Audiology Group in Alton, uses an audioscope to check patients’ hearing.

Dr. Chelsea Steer never imagined she would leave the Lone Star State, but after arriving in the Land of Lincoln, she is thankful for the life she is living.

“It’s hard to get a girl born and raised in Texas to leave the state,” she said. “It’s beautiful there, but the time was right to go.”

Chelsea and her husband, Steven Steer, moved to the Riverbend after being offered jobs as audiologists with Mid America Audiology Group in Alton. She said for years she and her husband were approached by Alpaca Audiology, an audiology-negotiating network that assists those in the audiology field.

“We kept turning them down, but in March 2017 I was diagnosed with leukemia,” she said.

The couple was planning for their April wedding and didn’t know if Chelsea would be out of the hospital in time. Six days after her diagnosis, they were married.

“We didn’t want to wait,” she said. “I was in my hospital bed with my facemask on.”

She said after chemotherapy treatments and a bone marrow transplant, Alpaca once again made an offer to the couple. She said they decided it was time to make a change.

“Life is short and you have to try new things,” she said. “We moved here in June.”

Chelsea, who grew up in Texas Hill Country, knew by the time she was 17 she wanted to work with the hearing-impaired.

“When I first started high school, I wanted to be a Spanish interpreter, but then my junior year I took a sign language course and it changed everything,” she said.

Chelsea attended Texas State University, where she received her undergraduate degree. She went on to the University of Texas at Austin to earn her master of science in audiology; however, while in school the requirements to practice changed and she had to shift gears and instead earned her doctorate in audiology.

Following her graduation in 2009, she went to work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Temple, Texas, which is where she met Steven.

Chelsea specializes in treating patients for polytrauma and hearing aids. She said although veterans will always hold a special place in her heart, she realized that she likely would be at a standstill in her career.

“When I left, I was manager of the clinic,” she said. “With everything that happened, we wanted more.”

Chelsea said moving to a place with so much to offer, including the four seasons, is exciting. She said the decision to transfer her medical treatment was also easy because the Siteman Cancer Center is nearby.

Chelsea said the couple moved into a house on a lake in rural Madison County near Brighton.

“They call it a lake, but compared to Texas it’s a pond,” she said jokingly. “The great thing is we would never be able to live along the water in Texas. We wouldn’t be able to afford it.

“It’s just so beautiful here.”

She said moving to the region when Alton is receiving so much recognition is exciting as well. The couple has found several favorite spots, too.

“We like Morrison’s Pub and the Oyster Bar in Grafton,” she said. “There is so much to do, and we just keep hearing about so many places.”

