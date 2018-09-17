From worn-out to welcoming

photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske

ALTON | City employees were at it early Sept. 14, installing new sidewalks at James Killion Park as part of an ongoing top-priority effort by city administrators to enhance Alton’s parks.

Funding for work throughout the park system, including the project at the former Salu Park, has come primarily from the Park Enhancement Program and other grants, as well as through public-private partnerships.

“This is about quality of life,” Mayor Brant Walker said. “It’s about making this, and all of our parks, a place where your family will come to and play. Usage here at Killion Park is sky-high — this place has become packed. And the more usage we have with families here, the less nonsense.”

Some of the “nonsense” Walker was referring to led to his controversial decision in August 2017 to remove the park’s basketball rims in an effort to entice park users to be more responsible for its appearance, including trash disposal.

The end result of that controversy was the installation of 18 new trash cans, painted by Alton School District students, and the return of the rims.

“You can’t walk five feet hardly without encountering a trash can now, but we still have trash on the ground,” Walker said.

He said he watched a city worker spend 15 or 20 minutes Friday morning picking up trash and placing it in a receptacle before he could start his assigned mowing.

Turning the conversation back to positive developments, Walker, accompanied by Public Works Director Bob Barnhart, emphasized his administration’s intentional focus on improvements, repairs and enhancements to parks over the past four or five years.

“This was one of the top three things we have focused on — to provide a positive quality of life experience for all who come here,” Walker said.

He also said he believes maintaining and developing the city’s green space was part of why Alton has been in the spotlight as a preferred community by both AARP and Forbes in recent weeks. Walker added the Travel Channel paid another visit to Alton recently and will air a special presentation about its findings on an episode in October.

In addition to the new sidewalks, the city has also installed ADA-compliant curb ramps to all four park entrances and also created an ADA-compliant pathway to the new pavilion. The restroom facility has been reroofed, and more improvements are forthcoming so the restrooms can be used for special events. The pavilion was also reroofed, the basketball courts have been repaved, and lighting has been upgraded.

Barnhart shared road improvements that have already been done around Killion Park or are on schedule.

“The roads adjacent to the park, Moore and Salu streets, have been repaved, and next year Washington Avenue will be,” Barnhart said. “New backboards will soon be installed at Killion Park as well.

“Community involvement has been a key component,” Barnhart added. “The Alton High School Building and Trades students came out and helped replace the roof on the bathroom facility. Kids from throughout Alton School District painted new trash cans before they were installed at the park. And the James Killion Park Beautification and Enhancement Committee has been formed — we couldn’t do all this without the community support.”

An ongoing focus has been to make the parks ADA-accessible.

Walker and Barnhart talked about other park developments, such as the creation of the Lucy Haskell Playhouse Committee and efforts to reimagine the playhouse as a children’s museum, and the work at Rock Springs Park.

Both also noted developments at Riverview Park, funded through a donation from the estate of longtime community volunteer Mary Lou Cousley.

“Every water feature in Alton is now working — something that hadn’t happened in many, many years,” Walker said.

Among the most publicized has been the work at Gordon Moore Park, which Walker and Barnhart said is only possible because of collaborative efforts among the park’s Restoration Committee and other community supporters. Installations and improvements have included a new all-inclusive playground and more, including a second exit from the park onto Illinois 140 being constructed.

In 2017, six of the eight courts at the Dr. Raymond Simpson Tennis Center in Gordon Moore Park were repaired to playable condition, a project carried out and paid for by a partnership between the city and grassroots fundraising efforts of the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program.

“We still have a ways to go, but we will continue to work all of our parks into great green spaces that everyone can enjoy,” Walker said. “This has truly been the highlight of my career — and it’s helped bring our city into the national spotlight, too.”

