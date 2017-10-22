Full-circle health care

ALTON — OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton unveiled a new pediatric office area Oct. 12. The newly renovated, 1,400-square-foot facility will provide four examination rooms and coincides with the addition of two pediatric health care specialists to the hospital’s medical staff.

Dr. Ameera Nauman and Nurse Practitioner Elizabeth Schmerold are joining the existing staff of 33 physicians and specialists. They will add pediatric health care to the services already provided by Saint Anthony’s.

Libby Allison, media relations coordinator for OSF HealthCare, said the new staff and office area will add to an already outstanding facility.

“We have a great presence in family medicine,” she said. “And now we can offer pediatric services.”

David Wells, vice president of OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, said the addition is in line with the facility’s long-term objective of population health and well-being.

“We want to provide health care throughout a patient’s lifetime,” he said. “Our goal is not to just be a hospital but to keep people from having the need to go to the hospital.”

Wells pointed out proper habits and nutrition, along with regular checkups when children are young, result in healthy adults.

“It all ties back to our mission of serving the community with the greatest care possible,” he said.

The event consisted of a blessing by Father Steve Sotiroff and remarks by Wells and Dr. Cliff Martin. Martin said 25 percent of the hospital’s patients are newborn to age 17, so there’s a clear need for the resources.

The new facility took $27,000 and a month to complete. The new office space is clean, well-lighted and painted in bright, child-friendly colors.

“We look forward to soon hearing laughter and joy in these rooms,” Martin said.

Numerous OSF Saint Anthony’s staff members attended the event.

Wells noted the coordination required among resources to get the new space ready. He thanked those involved for completing significant work on a tight timeline. As a result, families visiting the facility will have a good experience, he said.

Nauman earned her medical degree in 2014 from American University of the Caribbean in Cupecoy, St. Maarten. She completed her pediatric residency at the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y. She said she was attracted to Saint Anthony’s because she likes the area. Her main goals here are satisfied patients, she said.

Schmerold earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from University of Illinois at Chicago in 2012 and her master of science in nursing from Saint Louis University in 2016.

The office of Nauman and Schmerold is at 2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 101, Alton. For information, call (618) 462-2222.

