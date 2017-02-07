Funds available for charter schools

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

The Illinois State Board of Education released the second request for proposals for grants awarded through the federally funded Charter Schools Program.

The state board administers the $42 million Charter Schools Program for the purpose of expanding the number of high-quality and educationally diverse charter schools in Illinois and evaluating the effects of charter schools on student academic achievement, staff and parents. Funds available in fiscal year 2017 total more than $7 million.

Design teams working with school districts to propose new charter schools and charter schools in their first two years of operation may apply for financial assistance. Applicants can seek funding for program design, community engagement, start-up costs and curriculum materials. Find information about accessing the electronic request for proposals at isbe.net/Pages/Charter-Schools.aspx. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. Monday, March 20.

“Every single student deserves access to a quality education. Illinois supports creative thinking and the taking of responsible risks to meet the evolving needs of students and families,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “I encourage all eligible charter school teams to apply for CSP grants to help expand educational opportunities for all students. I also encourage parents, educators and administrators across the state to consider the availability of CSP funds in evaluating the potential of a new public charter school in your communities.”

The request for proposals requires applicants to submit detailed plans for involving families and community members in the design of the school, attracting underserved students and addressing their needs, recruiting and retaining diverse and high-quality staff, overcoming barriers to equitably serving students with special needs, aligning curriculum with the Illinois Learning Standards, and implementing rigorous accountability mechanisms.

ISBE awarded the first Charter Schools Program grants in fall 2016 to ASPIRA Business and Finance, LEARN Charter Network (for two schools), and Frazier Preparatory Academy, based on a thorough application process and three external reviews.

