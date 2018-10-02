Gardening at Parkside

× Expand Joyce Tappy, Kimberly Bohnenstiehl, Bill Funkhouser, and Fred Bloss

The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation has awarded a Parkside Primary Center teacher a $60 grant to start a garden with her students.

The grant to Bethalto School District educator Kimberly Bohnenstiehl was part of $36,500 the foundation awards to public school educators statewide. The foundation designed this program based on the idea that educators often do not have additional revenue sources available for student projects or classroom materials.

“I would love to have a garden with my students,” Bohnenstiehl wrote. “I would start it before the end of school next year and plant things that grow fast (asparagus, lettuce).”

The foundation is affiliated with the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a lobbying group for retired educators, with a membership of approximately 38,000.

Applicants were required to meet the proper criteria and submit their proposals by early June. The foundation’s Board of Directors selected the grant recipients. The Illinois Principals Association played a vital role in assisting the foundation with the promotion of this program.

