GCHS set for homecoming week

Granite City High School is scheduled to have its Homecoming Week on Oct. 4-12.

This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Homecoming,” in tribute of the 1939 motion picture “The Wizard of Oz.”

The homecoming court includes Alexis Bates, Scott DeLozier, Emma Dutko, De’Erion Eldridge, Marla Garcia, Kai Hale, Tony Harold, Megan Jones, Jake Klee, Tyler McCauley, Nikki McNamara, Miranda Mertz, Clayton Miller, Stephanie Mullen, Andrew O’Keefe, Payal Patel, cousins Abby and Payton Reeves, Toni Rush, Sam Shelton, Sam Stegemeier, Joey Thomas, Jvyaun Wilson, and Jacob Woods.

The coronation and play are scheduled for Oct. 10-11.

Homecoming Week begins Oct. 4 with a parade and the 12th annual Powderpuff football game at Kevin Greene Field and wraps up Oct. 12 with Tribefest.

The homecoming dance will be from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 6 at Memorial Gymnasium.

The homecoming football game between the Granite City Warriors and Mater Dei Knights will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Kevin Greene Field.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter