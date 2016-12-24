GCS Credit Union donates 7,500 pounds of food

× Expand (From left) Tammy Wofford, GCS chief financial officer and senior vice president; Lauren McGee, marketing and business development manager, Sarah Gebke, community relations representative; Matt Parrott, business development representative; and Keith Burton, GCS president/CEO.

GCS Credit Union collected 7,500 pounds of food in honor of its 75th anniversary.

This year, GCS Credit Union proudly celebrates 75 years of service to more than 35,000 members at eight branches across Southwestern Illinois.

GCS Credit Union established the goal to collect 7,500 pounds of food as a way to give back to the community that has given so much to them. The collection that didn’t seem possible started in January. However, GCS Credit Union hit the goal and then some in December with a final donation from 102.5 KEZK.

The canned goods were donated throughout the year to the Granite City Community Care Center, the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry, and the local steelworkers.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our members, employees and directors who have worked with us to make the last 75 years a success,” GCS Credit Union President Keith Burton said. “It has been an honor to serve the community since 1941 and we wouldn’t be anything without you — so thank you.”

GCS Credit Union believes the community is best served when families and businesses have a strong local relationship, where credit and financing decisions are made by neighbors.

Founded in 1941 out of a single office in Granite City, GCS Credit Union has been dedicated to building lasting relationships with small businesses, homeowners, individuals, families, and local charities. Being a member-owned credit union, GCS strives to offer convenient options to members for checking and savings accounts as well as competitive interest rates on personal, auto, and home equity loans.

myGCScu.com