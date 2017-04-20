GCS Credit Union donates toward new Alton Memorial ambulance

× Expand GCS Credit Union employees camouflage and jeans April 18 while donating a $1,080 check to Alton Memorial Hospital, to be used toward the purchase of a new ambulance. Participants at the check presentation event included (from left) Marlene Lewis, AMH Development office; Sarah Gebke, GCS community relations representative; Dave Braasch, AMH president; Lauren McGee, GCS marketing and business development manager; Rusty Ingram, AMH director of business development; Tammy Wofford, GCS chief financial officer and senior vice president; Cyndi Wilfong, GCS branch services manager; Keith Burton, GCS president and CEO; Matt Parrott, GCS business development representative; Peggy Carson, GCS member service representative; Lyn Harper, GCS branch manager; and Jason Bowman, AMH EMS manager.

ALTON — GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,080 in April to benefit the Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball, a fundraiser to purchase state-of-the-art ambulances for Alton Memorial Hospital.

The new ambulances with camouflage doors feature Bluetooth technology for performing electrocardiogram tests while in route to the hospital, conserving time and saving lives.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during April.

Thanks to the new state-of-the-art ambulances at Alton Memorial Hospital, nearly 3,893 patients suffering from chest pain and 341 patients in cardiac arrest had the Bluetooth advantage for a good outcome. To date, more than 58,000 people have benefited from the camo door ambulances made possible by the Duck Pluckers Ball.

The annual event takes place at NILO Farms in Brighton. With a dress code of camo and waders, attendees enjoy a shooting competition, steak dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing to the Glendale Riders. Since the first event in 2009, more than $410,000 has been raised to buy ambulances.

The 2017 Duck Pluckers Ball is set for June 3. To sponsor or attend, contact the AMH Development Office at (618) 463-7701.

