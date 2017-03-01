GCS Credit Union donation pays for service dog

× Expand Got Your Six Support Dog volunteer Heather Chapman and GCS Credit Union employees participate in a check presentation ceremony.

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,170 in February to benefit the local Got Your Six Support Dogs of Collinsville.

The donation pays for one service dog’s basic care for an entire year and pays for the veteran or first responder’s meals while attending the 10-day pairing and trauma resiliency training.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during February.

Got Your Six Support Dogs helps veterans and first responders who have risked their lives to serve the nation. To help those who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog’s goal is to place trained service dogs with veterans and first responders at no cost. The dogs help them heal from psychological stress through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions.

“There are 22 veterans that commit suicide daily,” Heather Chapman, Got Your Six Support Dog volunteer, said. “Your generous donation helps us continue our mission to train and place PTSD support dogs with the veterans and first responders who need them.”

Some of the special training support dogs receive includes: nightmare interruption, light switches, anxiety alerts, retrieves and compression therapy.

GotYourSixSupportDogs.com

myGCScu.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter