GCS Credit Union employees support local Scouts

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise approximately $1,113 in January to benefit local Scouts.

The funds were evenly split between the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during January.

The GCS Credit Union donation will go toward starting new Scout units, recruiting youths, leader training, camps, purchasing new equipment, events, liability insurance, innovative new STEM programming and more. STEM programming introduces every age to science, technology, engineering and math to help Scouts to see how they can improve the world — whether they’re discovering how a car’s engine runs, learning to manage finances or caring for animals.

“This donation will help us purchase much-needed equipment,” said Laura Roach, Boy Scouts of America district executive. “Scouting is significantly supported and made possible by the organizations and individuals in our communities, like GCS Credit Union, who want to ensure quality youth character education programming here where we work and live.”

To learn more about the 1.9 million girls and 800,000 volunteers who believe girls can change the world, visit girlscouts.org. To learn about the 2.3 million boys and 960,000 volunteers who help boys be Prepared For Life, visit the Scouting website.

