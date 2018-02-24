GCS Credit Union gives back to Partners for Pets

× Expand GCS Marketing Intern Carissa Gates, Partners For Pets General Manager Deanette Alons, and GCS Community Relations representative Sarah Gebke hold a check representing the credit union’s donation to Partners for Pets.

TROY — GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,165 in February to benefit Partners for Pets.

This nonprofit no-kill animal shelter seeks to rescue and find cats and dogs their forever home. In 2017, the organization rescued 1,577 cats and dogs from euthanasia in local pounds, with 1,510 of those animals now living in permanent homes.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

Partners for Pets recently moved into its new shelter, which features a large cat area and a separate structure that houses dogs and a nursery for puppies. Not only does Partners for Pets save animals that would otherwise be euthanized, it provides veterinary care at a reduced cost through Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital and St. Louis Veterinary Center.

The organization creates many opportunities for adoption by visiting pet stores. Adoptions take place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the O’Fallon, Ill., PetSmart. On Sundays, adoptions take place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at both the Glen Carbon PetSmart and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Edwardsville Crossing Petco.

To learn more about Partners for Pets, visit their website at PartnersForPetsIL.org. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

