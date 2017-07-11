GCS Credit Union raises more than $29,000 for Honor Flight

× Expand Greater St. Louis Honor Flight representatives and GCS Credit Union employees pose for a photo at a check presentation ceremony.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — GCS Credit Union representatives recently presented a check for more than $29,000 to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

The money was raised during GCS Credit Union’s inaugural Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

The mission of the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is to recognize local veterans with a day of honor, remembrance and celebration. The veterans experience a one-day all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials built in their honor.

GCS Credit Union had a goal to raise $25,000 to transport an entire plane of veterans. With the help of more than 40 sponsors and 96 golfers, GCS Credit Union proudly exceeded this goal.

“Credit unions are really about helping people,” GCS community relations representative Sarah Gebke said. “I can’t believe we exceeded our $25,000 goal on our first golf tournament and are able to fly an entire plane of our nation’s heroes with the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. This is a perfect example of the credit union difference.”

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight launched in 2008 and has since safely traveled with more than 1,500 local veterans. This experience is provided at no cost to veterans. To find out more about the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, visit gslhonorflight.org.

For information about GCS Credit Union’s second annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament in June 2018, contact Sarah Gebke at (618) 797-3668.

