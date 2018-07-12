GCS donates 620 summer lunches to children

× Expand Lisa Guilliams of TWIGS (third from left) with GCS employees

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $620 in July to benefit Twigs for Kids.

Through Twigs, the cost per lunch for a child is about $1. This means, GCS employees donated 620 lunches for this summer.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees can wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during July.

Twigs’ mission is to provide a meal to children at risk of not having a lunch during the summer months. The children identified as being at risk are those who qualify for the nationally funded free and reduced lunch program during the school year. Through partnerships with school districts, the neighborhoods where at-risk children live are identified and lunch locations are set up. The locations vary from firehouses to empty lots owned by the city. The goal is to have enough locations so every child has the ability to walk to get a lunch.

To find out more information about Twigs, visit the website. More information about GCS also is available online.

