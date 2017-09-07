GCS donates $945 to child advocacy center

× Expand Amy Center employees join GCS Community Relations Representative Sarah Gebke for a check presentation.

MOUNT VERNON — GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $945 in August to benefit the Amy Schulz Child Advocacy Center.

The center is a charitable nonprofit organization. Services to child abuse victims and family members are provided free of charge at the center. It serves a seven-county region of south-central Illinois: Clinton, Marion, Clay, Washington, Jefferson, Wayne, and Hamilton counties.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during August.

The center is modeled after other advocacy centers from around the country and accredited by the National Children’s Alliance. All share the goal of teamwork and limiting trauma to child sexual abuse victims.

Working closely with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, law enforcement agencies and state’s attorneys, the center provides support services, court and medical advocacy with case coordination for child sexual abuse victims. About 200 new cases are opened each year at The Amy Center. Generally, 70 to 80 cases are active each month.

Using the Good Touch, Bad Touch program, the agency teaches safety and prevention skills to 4,000 children during the school year. Several hundred more participants attend parent fairs, workshops, and seminars presented by the Amy Center.

For more information on The Amy Center, call (618) 244-2100. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

