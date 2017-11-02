GCS donation boosts youth organization

× Expand Participants at the check presentation ceremony were GCS Marketing Manager Lauren Smith, Big Brothers Big Sisters Marketing and Development Director Anna Grimm, and GCS Community Relations Representative Sarah Gebke.

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $855 to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois for a surprise donation in November.

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that every child has inherent ability to succeed and thrive. As the nation’s largest volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful matches between adult volunteers and children age 6-18. Big Brothers Big Sisters develops positive relationships that have a lasting effect on young people’s lives.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

National research has shown positive relationships between children and adult mentors have a measurable impact on children’s lives. By participating in Big Brothers Big Sisters, children are:

• More confident in their schoolwork performance

• Able to get along better with their families

• 46 percent less likely to begin using drugs

• 27 percent less likely to begin using alcohol

• 52 percent less likely to skip school

For more information on volunteering or donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, call (618) 398-3162.

