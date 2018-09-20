GCS employees boost Community Care Center

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $980 in September to benefit Community Care Center of Granite City.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

The center’s purpose is rendering free assistance to families, individuals and children within the Quad-Cities area of Madison, Granite City, Venice, Pontoon Beach, Mitchell, who are in need of food, clothing or special assistance in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies.

The center provides the following services: food pantry, emergency food orders, senior food delivery, soup kitchen, back-to-school program providing each school-age child in a family with a new outfit, Christmas Warmth program providing Christmas cheer and economic relief to families, medical equipment loans, and Nix program through schools for head lice.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter