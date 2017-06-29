GCS employees donate to Alzheimer's Association

× Expand Participants at a check presentation event include (from left) GCS Marketing Manager Lauren Smith, GCS Community Relations Representative Sarah Gebke, Alzheimer's Association St. Louis Chapter Walk Manager Ali Davis and GCS employees.

During June, GCS Credit Union employees went purple with a purpose for Alzheimer's Disease Awareness and Caregivers Month to raise $1,095 for the Alzheimer's Association.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number could be 16 million.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during June.

Alzheimer's is a disease that attacks the brain. It is the most common form of dementia, a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. There is no cure for Alzheimer's. But drug and non-drug treatments may help with both cognitive and behavioral symptoms.

GCS Credit Union employees took the donation one step further to create a GCS Walk To #ENDALZ team at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

For more information on the SIUE Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, visit act.alz.org. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

