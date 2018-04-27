GCS employees raise $1,080 for 3 Little Birds 4 Life

× Expand (From left) GCS community relations representative Sarah Gebke, 3 Little Birds 4 Life founder Ashley Swip, and GCS marketing intern Carissa Gates

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,080 in April to benefit 3 Little Birds 4 Life, a nonprofit organization that has a mission of enhancing young adult cancer patients’ lives.

The organization’s vision is to work diligently to provide those managing cancer with a better chance at a successful journey toward remission. It serves patients ages 18-40 with any type of cancer at any stage.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ashley Swip, founder of 3 Little Birds 4 Life, began her nonprofit journey in 2010 when a need arose during the battle her brother, Tyler Gifford, fought with melanoma cancer. During his battle with melanoma and many Google searches later, Swip realized resources for young adults with cancer were few and far between. While doing this research, Swip found once a young adult turns 18, he or she is phased out of wish-granting organizations around the United States.

After Swip granted her brother’s wish just before his death, 3 Little Birds 4 Life was born. She is working toward building an extraordinary team of volunteers and future staff to provide the organization’s services to all young adults managing cancer in the United States.

By visiting the organization’s interactive donation site, viewers can donate to specific wishes that range from $2,000 to $3,000 while learning about the recipients.

