Gearing up for gifts

“It’s all about the kids. It’s always about the kids. And families.”

That was the universal sentiment at Ted’s Motorcycle World on a recent Wednesday afternoon as the upcoming annual Handlebars and Guitars Ride for Children in Need was discussed.

Benefiting local nonprofit Patches and Badges for Kids and its annual Christmas shopping program, this year’s event takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Ted’s Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road, Alton, and the run takes to the road at 1 p.m., rain or shine.

Riders will enjoy a scenic route through the countryside, with the final destination of Drifters’ Eats & Drinks in Grafton. There will be entertainment, food and more fun at the end of the run, and a 50/50 raffle drawing will also take place.

“Opportunities for fellowship and fun memories being made will be a big part of the day,” said Brent Wells, president of Patches and Badges for Kids and the run’s organizer. “This is our one annual event where it’s about coming together in fellowship to help out our families in need, rather than being a day too full of a bunch of activities.”

“What we need now are riders, supporters, and donations,” said Bill Stewart, owner of Ted’s Motorcycle World, who has sponsored the event each year since its first run back in 2014.

“And if you don’t have a bike, you can still hang out with us at Ted’s or meet us at Drifters’ and show your support,” Wells said. “Everyone is invited.”

Same-day registration will be available on site, or you can pre-register by visiting the Patches and Badges for Kids or Ted’s website or by stopping in at Ted’s. The cost to ride is $15 for each driver, $5 for the passenger.

Proceeds from the ride support the annual Christmas shopping program coordinated by Patches and Badges For Kids, a nonprofit founded in January 2001 and assisting families in need for nearly two decades now.

Many still think of the annual Christmas Shop Program as Shop with a Cop, in which local children and their families were able to go Christmas shopping with law enforcement officers to purchase presents they might not have been fortunate enough to receive otherwise.

The group has evolved to include other first responders, local motorcycle clubs, community organizations, and Madison County businesses. The organization’s mission is to provide items for children in need, whether that need stems from emergency situations or other sources.

Stewart said they moved away from the Shop with a Cop name because of its copyright and fees to use that moniker.

“Brent came up with the name, Patches and Badges for Kids,” Stewart said. “To use the Shop with a Cop name, we would have to give up 10 percent of our proceeds. We want to keep the funds going to the kids and families instead.”

Each year, 30 children from area schools are selected to shop with Patches and Badges volunteers for at least $200 worth of clothing, toys, and household needs.

“Kids and families of all sorts, all in dire need, have the chance to make their holidays a little bit more special,” Stewart said. “The children who benefit are selected by area schools’ nurses and social workers — those who know their situations.”

“We work with children primarily from grade school on down to infant,” Wells said.

“The Christmas Shop Program not only helps kids and families, it also gives our first responders and our motorcycle club members who volunteer to shop with the kids each year a chance to interact with the community in ways they most often otherwise don’t get to,” Wells said.

Stewart also said the upcoming Handlebars and Guitars Ride is just one way funds are raised for Patches and Badges. Ted’s is also the exclusive vendor for the KSHE 50th anniversary commemorative patches, and proceeds from those sales also go to the nonprofit.

“People also donate all year long, and most of the people who donate really don’t have the money to, but they donate anyway,” Stewart said. “Every dollar helps.”

Patches and Badges for Kids also provides emergency assistance to children and families throughout the year as needs arise. Wells also said they have given funds to sponsor a community cause in need.

Year-round donations are always welcome and can be mailed to Patches and Badges for Kids, P.O. Box 562, Wood River, IL 62095.

The local chapter of the Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club, as well as the Dreamweavers Motorcycle Club, are also helping pull this year’s ride together.

“We are hoping to raise at least a couple thousand, and all the money we raise stays in the Riverbend area,” Stewart said.

The Christmas shopping event that will benefit from this Aug. 19 ride is planned for Dec. 5-6 at the Wood River Walmart.

“Everyone is invited to come out on those nights to interact with our volunteers and watch the joy in the kids’ eyes as they shop and fulfill some dreams,” Stewart said.

“It is a truly moving experience,” Wells said.

