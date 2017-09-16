Generations of faith

GODFREY — Godfrey First United Methodist Church is inviting the public to celebrate its 190th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 17, with a special guest speaker and services, followed by an afternoon of family fun.

The church’s storied history dates back to its founding in 1827 by pioneers Nathan and Latty Scarritt. The original church at that time was called the Bethany Society. The frontier was sparsely populated in those days and services consisted of less than a dozen people meeting at one another’s homes.

The first official church structure, a small frame school building, stood at the northeast corner of Bethany Lane and Humbert Road. An actual church building was erected in 1851 and the congregation used it for the next 57 years.

The church constructed subsequent buildings over the years as the congregation grew. In 2005, the church was joined by members of Alton First United Methodist Church and the current church building was opened in 2009.

“The building is designed to resemble open arms,” Pastor Steven Friese says. “It symbolizes that everyone is welcome.”

A prayer garden was opened in 2013 after four years of volunteer work. Friese says the congregation consists of approximately 350 members.

The church’s stated mission is to be a place where people can come to know Jesus Christ, grow in Christian relationship and understanding, and go into the world as servants of Christ.

Services for the anniversary event are set for 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Rose Booker-Jones, superintendent for the church’s Mississippi River District, will be the guest speaker.

“She is a very powerful speaker,” Friese says. “If people come out for no other reason than to hear her, it will be worth it for them.”

He emphasizes that everyone is welcome to attend the anniversary event.

Activities following the services will include a picnic lunch prepared by the church’s Chefs for Christ group as well as games and activities for all members of the family.

“The games are going to be the type of activities families participated in years ago, things like guessing games and washers,” Friese says.

He says everyone is looking forward to an afternoon of fellowship and family fun.

The church, 1100 Airport Road, offers a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday mornings, followed by a contemporary service at 10:45 a.m.

A nursery, staffed with licensed caregivers, is available for infants through age 4 from 9:30 a.m. through the second worship service. There is also a loveseat in the women’s education wing restroom, as well as a changing table. That area and the nursery have audio of the worship service.

Information about youth worship, Sunday school, Bible study and youth groups is available on the church’s website. The church’s phone number is (618) 466-3624.

godfreyfirst.org

