Gentlemen of Vision to perform at SWIC campuses

Gentlemen of Vision will demonstrate the art of stepping Monday, Feb. 20, at Southwestern Illinois College in honor of Black History Month. There will be two step performances at two campus locations, both free and open to the public:

11 a.m. Belleville Campus, MC Café

1 p.m. Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, The Commons

Gentlemen of Vision is a community-based program that mentors disadvantaged young men in the St. Louis area. The group’s mission is to prepare young men to successfully complete high school through the demonstration of leadership skills, academic excellence, community service and career readiness.

For more information about their upcoming performances, call (618) 235-2700, ext. 5205.

gentlemenofvision.org

