Get your wreath on

Jennifer Stahlhut and Amy Chartrand show off their wreaths at the Nature Institute's wreath workshop. All proceeds from the event benefit environmental education.

Joined with a professional florist, bring your skills to the Nature Institute’s Nature’s Creations: Winter Wreaths at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, or Friday, Nov. 30, to create a one-of-a-kind front-door decoration.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own items to match their home’s seasonal decorations, snacks, and wine with this “sip and create” event.

Because of higher demand, the workshop has been moved later in the week than previous years.

“This event is a great way to get in the spirit while spending time with friends and family,” Angela Puskar of The Nixon Chicks- Rentals and Décor said of the event. Puskar will also assist guests with their arrangements.

Attendees can choose from provided items or bring their own. Guests of all denominations and backgrounds are invited to create something they would be proud to display.

Puskar says even those that want to steer more toward seasonal and winter items can make a beautiful creation.

“In the past, I’ve created a wreath at this event to matched my winter décor that was filled with blues, golds, and silvers,” she says. “It’s all about where your imagination takes you.”

Space for participation is limited. Admission is $40 per guest, which includes a premade live evergreen wreath and other supplies, such as ribbons. Proceeds will be used for the organization’s mission of preservation, restoration, and education.

Registration is required for this event by visiting the website or calling (618) 466-9930.

Starting Dec. 1, TNI trails will be closed for public use in an effort to allow the nature preserve to rest from foot traffic. With the trails being cleared, staff will perform heightened restoration efforts, such as prescribed burning. Trails will reopen April 1. Those interested in seeing TNI property may still do so at any of their upcoming events.

