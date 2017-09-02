Getting out in front of the flu

Summer is not quite over, but clinicians with OSF HealthCare say it’s not too early to start preparing for the upcoming flu season.

The health care system is offering flu immunizations at primary care, specialty and prompt care clinics.

The peak flu season runs from October through March every year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends nearly everyone age six months and older get a flu shot. Infants, people with chronic diseases and those 65 years and older are at most risk for the illness. But Ginny Pisano, director of ambulatory quality improvement with OSF Medical Group, said healthy people are not immune.

“You may feel like you are a healthy person, but even healthy people develop serious complications from the flu,” Pisano said. “So we really want to make sure that we’re managing that and stay accountable for taking care of all of our patients, not just those at risk.”

Pisano said there’s also the threat of passing the flu on to someone who is susceptible to serious complications, such as young children. The CDC reported 101 flu-associated deaths in children during the 2016-2017 season.

“We think of the flu as a rather benign, contained illness over a couple of days, but knowing young, healthy people still die from it is why we put so much attention on this,” Pisano said.

A study published in Pediatrics found flu vaccination reduced the risk of flu-associated death by half among children with underlying high-risk conditions and by nearly two-thirds among otherwise healthy children from 2010-2014.

OSF is offering one standard flu shot to everyone six months and older. An egg-free option is also available for adults 18 or older who have a severe allergy to chicken eggs. It takes two weeks to get the maximum benefit of the flu vaccine.

