Ghost writer

The Piasa Bird, the haunted Confederate prison ruins in Alton, and the haunting of Lewis and Clark Community College figure prominently in a new ebook by Alton author Nick Howes.

“Southern Illinois Ghosts and Haunts” is a concise collection of stories, ranging from Alton in the northwest part of the region to Cave-in-Rock in the southeast.

Alton’s Piasa Bird traces its origins to prehistoric Native America, first noted in Western records by Pere Marquette when the explorer sailed down the Mississippi in 1873, Howes said. The prison ruins, on prominent display in downtown Alton, are reportedly haunted by the confused, raggedly dressed specters of the former inmates who died there. And Lewis and Clark Community College is believed the home to the low-profile ghost of Harriet Haskell, one-time principal at the community college’s campus predecessor, Monticello Female Seminary.

The book, available on Amazon Kindle, is Howes’ first published ebook. Howes said those who don’t have a Kindle are offered a free opportunity at the listing page to download the Kindle app to their PC as he first did when he discovered Kindle.

Nick Howes, 67, is a retired newscaster, most recently news director for 18 years at WNSV-FM in Nashville, Ill. His newscasts included features that were distributed among radio stations across Illinois.

Over the years, he has written for various magazines including VFW Magazine, Fate, Midwest Motorist, Outdoor Illinois, and others.

Howes is working on several other ebook projects.

