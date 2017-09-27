Gibbons to address conference about senior justice initiative

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons is scheduled to speak Wednesday about the Madison County Elder Justice Initiative at the 2017 Adult Protection & Advocacy Conference in Springfield.

Created in response to a combination of the aging population becoming a larger percentage of the population, along with the issues of abuse and access to justice, the initiative seeks to ensure better access, protection, support, and justice for Madison County senior citizens, including those who have experienced any form of abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

This collaborative partnership between local law enforcement, county government agencies, elder protective services, and senior community advocates works to identify and address common barriers in areas related to the aging population — from improving court accessibility, to enhancing the effectiveness of investigation and prosecution of crimes against some of society’s most vulnerable residents.

The conference is sponsored by the Illinois Department on Aging, Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program and Adult Protective Services of Illinois. Information about the conference is available at illinois.gov/aging/Pages/default.aspx.

