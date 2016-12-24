Gillespie woman killed in Macoupin County crash

LITCHFIELD – A Gillespie woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday, authorities said.

According to press releases from Illinois State Police District 18 and Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta, Margaret Malloy, 56, was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet van driven by her husband, Billy Malloy, 53. The van was headed south at 4:49 p.m. on Spanish Needle Road approaching Illinois 16. A 2007 Chrysler van driven by Larry Secor, 71, of East Gillespie, with a passenger, Bennie Secor, 72, was headed east on Illinois 16. As the Malloys' van was pulling out onto Illinois 16, the Secors' van struck it on the passenger side. Both vans left the road and stopped in a field on the south side of Illinois 16.

Margaret Malloy was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims first were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield and later transferred to St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Other agencies that assisted were Gillespie fire and ambulance and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Funeral arrangements for Malloy are pending at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter