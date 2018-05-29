Girl Scout Golf Classic raises $24,000

GLEN CARBON | Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois held its 29th annual Girl Scout Golf Classic at Sunset Hills Country Club on Monday, May 21. This year’s Golf Classic raised $24,000.

“Many thanks to all of you for your generous gift of time and contribution to The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois,” GSSI CEO Loretta Graham said. “As a result of your dedication the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will continue to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. Once again, thanks for your generous support.”

During the past 29 years, the event has raised more than $875,000 to support girl program development, financial assistance, and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps for 11,300 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in Southern Illinois.

To see photos from this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic or for a complete list of our tournament sponsors, donors, and supporters, visit the website.

