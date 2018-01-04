Girl Scouts cookie sales to start Saturday

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will kick off the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program on Saturday and celebrate the 101st year of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

The program not only teaches girls essential entrepreneurial skills, it also powers amazing experiences such as outdoor adventure, hands-on experience in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and giving back through community service.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) sets out to sell delicious cookies while building skills that are imperative for leadership and future success. Each year, almost 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the program, generating nearly $800 million in sales nationwide during the average season. All of the net revenue stays within the regional council area. Councils use cookie earnings to power amazing experiences for girls through innovative and fun programming, while girls and their troops decide how they would like to invest in community projects, travel, exciting activities, and more.

“Supporting the Girl Scout Cookie Program is more than just buying a box of tasty treats,” said Kelly Jansen, director of product program. “Girls truly gain so much from their experience selling cookies. They build confidence and financial skills, as well as work together to set goals and make plans for reaching them. Because the program is girl-led, they take quite a bit of pride in their hard work, responsibility, and success.”

This year, girls will sell cookies door to door and at booth sales as well as through the Digital Cookie platform, an innovative and educational web-based platform that helps girls run and manage their cookie businesses online. Now in its fourth year, the digital platform continues to bring Girl Scout programming into the future by providing girls with business and STEM skills that prepare them for 21st century leadership.

Cookie booths, where Girl Scouts set up shop in front of local establishments, will be popping up all over Southern Illinois on Jan. 5-7, Feb. 23-25, March 2-4, and March 9-11.

The organization will also celebrate the next century of female entrepreneurs during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2018. From Feb. 23-25, Girl Scout councils across the country will host events and set up booths for cookie enthusiasts to get their hands on the iconic treats and join in on the fun. To find out when Girl Scouts are selling cookies near you, visit the website or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

