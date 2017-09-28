Girl Scouts fundraiser to start Saturday

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ 2017 Nut, Candy and Magazine Product Program is set for Sept. 30 to Oct. 21.

The program helps girls raise funds for troop activities, as well as gives them hands-on experience with five skills linked to leadership and financial literacy: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“Girl Scout product programs help troops have fun and meaningful experiences,” Director of Product Program Kelly Jansen said. “All of the things they love to do, like taking trips, learning STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills, camping and doing service projects — community support helps makes these activities possible. Girls really do take the lead! From setting goals to working on their entrepreneurial skills, to managing money and then making a budget for troop funds — girls are learning by doing every step of the way.”

During the program, girls offer customers gourmet candy, nuts, and snack mixes, as well as subscriptions to popular magazines. These items make great gifts and are delivered in time for the holiday season. All proceeds stay within Southern Illinois to benefit girls through leadership-building programs, volunteer training, camp maintenance and financial assistance. To find a participating Girl Scout in your area, call (800) 348-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.

