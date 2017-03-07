Girl Scouts joins forces with Schnucks to support USO

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and Schnucks are teaming up to bring a sweet treat to military service members.

Beginning on March 8, for every $4 donation a Schnucks customer makes to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois through a Scan & Give campaign at checkout, a box of Girl Scout Cookies will be gifted to the USO of Missouri. The promotion is running in all 100 Schnucks locations and 7 additional Girl Scout councils are participating. The three-week promotion ends April 2.

“Schnucks continues to be very supportive of Girl Scouting and our mission of building future leaders,” said Kelly Jansen, director of product program. “This promotion allows the community to support Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and potentially offers more members of our community the opportunity to provide a favorite national treat to our brave military service personnel.”

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with the Girls Scouts throughout our trade areas,” said Joanie Taylor, Schnucks director of community relations. “As a company, we are dedicated to exploring new and different ways to partner with community groups, and this Scan & Give with the Girl Scouts and the USO is an excellent example of this commitment.”

To make a donation at the checkout, customers select a slip from the register tear pad and give it to the cashier to scan. The donation amount will be added to the customer’s bill. Store patrons have the option to donate in three amounts up to $20.

GSSI also is holding a council-wide Cookie Booth Weekend on March 10-12 at venues like shopping centers, gas stations and places of worship. Area troops may continue to hold cookie booths through the end of spring. Find a local Girl scout cookie booth by visiting girlscoutcookies.org or using the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free for iOS or Android phones or mobile devices.

Customers can order Girl Scout Cookies online through March 19 using Girl Scouts’ safe, interactive Digital Cookie platform. Digital Cookie combines traditional sales activities with today’s technology to help girls learn more about online marketing. Girls are able customize their personal sales website and use email to invite friends and family to order cookies from the comfort of their home. Customers can choose to have cookies delivered to them or to purchase cookies to send to American military members.

When a girl participates in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, she learns essential life skills, her confidence soars and her leadership skills develop in powerful everyday ways. Every sale is one more opportunity for her to lead, speak up and discover her true potential. Funds raised by the Girl Scout Cookie Program power new adventures and enriching activities such as troop travel, summer camp and community service projects. In addition, proceeds from the program help GSSI recruit and train adult volunteers, deliver quality programs, maintain camp properties and provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls.

gsofsi.org

usomissouri.org

facebook.com/schnucks

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter