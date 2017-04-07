Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois names outstanding graduates

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announced Kathleen McCracken of Edwardsville, Caroline Stewart of Belleville and Kayli Worthey of Neoga, Ill., have been selected as the 2017 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship winners.

The girls were recognized April 1 at the annual All That Glitters ceremony at the Mount Vernon Holiday Inn.

Kathleen McCracken

McCracken is a Girl Scout Ambassador who has been a Girl Scout for 13 years. She received her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting, in 2016. She is also a GSSI Trifecta recipient, also having earned the Girl Scout Silver Award and Girl Scout Bronze Award.

McCracken is a senior at Edwardsville High School and plans to attend Drake University in the fall, where she plans to major in international relations. She states Girl Scouts has helped her get out of her comfort zone, travel domestically and internationally, and build leadership skills.

“If it weren’t for Girl Scouts, I wouldn’t have gone out of my comfort zone and completed a high ropes course, taken the treacherous step off of multiple ziplines or gone scuba diving,” she said. “Travel, adventure and leadership are things that the vast majority of my peers have yet to do. I wholeheartedly believe that the unique experience of Girl Scouts is doing things you wouldn’t normally do.”

Caroline Stewart

Stewart is a Girl Scout Ambassador who has been a Girl Scout for 11 years. She received her Girl Scout Gold Award this year. She is also a GSSI Trifecta recipient and has served as a Girl Scouts’ National Delegate, GSSI ex-officio Girl Board Member and a GSSI robotics team member and mentor.

She is a senior at Governor French Academy and attends Southwestern Illinois College. She plans to study engineering at a top-ranked college in the fall. Stewart states Girl Scouts has helped her develop an array of skills and knowledge, including public speaking, financial management and leadership, as well as helped her realize her potential to make a difference in the world.

“Through Girl Scouting, I have had several amazing opportunities,” Stewart said. “However, the adventures I have had are not nearly as important as the skills and experience I have gained, and the way my identity has been shaped. I do not believe that I would be the person I am today had I not remained a Girl Scout.”

Kayli Worthey

Worthey is a Girl Scout Ambassador who has been a Girl Scout for 13 years. She received her Girl Scout Gold Award and is a GSSI Trifecta recipient. She has also served as a GSSI ex-officio Girl Board Member and GSSI robotics team member.

She is a senior at Neoga High School and plans to attend Indiana State University to study speech language pathology with a minor in special education-elementary in the fall. She stated Scouting has helped her develop confidence, leadership skills, respect, optimism and a strong work ethic, along with a sense of belonging.

“Girl Scouts has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It gave me a place, a purpose and made me feel that I belonged to something. I was part of something bigger that made me who I am today. There’s no other way to describe what Girl Scouts means to me than saying it’s my world.”

gsofsi.org

