Girl Scouts recognize top cookie sellers

Approximately 7,800 girls sold more than 1 million boxes of cookies during Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ annual cookie program.

“This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program was a huge success,” Director of Product Program Kelly Jansen said. “I’d like to thank all of our girls, their parents and the fantastic volunteers who contributed to the success of the cookie program. The dedication and commitment of all those involved allow us to provide girls throughout Southern Illinois with a great Girl Scout leadership experience.”

Local top cookie sellers include Alyssa Herbst of Alton, Hope Rosales of Bethalto, Jayden Henschen of Hamel, and Hannah Groetecke of Granite City.

The program helps girls gain five skills — goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics — that will benefit them throughout life. In addition, proceeds help Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, improve and maintain camp properties, and develop and deliver program activities for girls.

Girl Scouts and cookies share a rich history. While recipes and box designs have changed over the years, selling cookies remains an important part of the program. The activity of selling cookies is directly related to the Girl Scouts’ purpose of helping all girls reach their full potential and helping them become strong, confident and resourceful citizens. All cookie proceeds stay right here in southern Illinois.

Many successful businesswomen today say that got their start selling Girl Scout cookies. While participating in cookie activities, girls are members of a team working toward a common goal, with each girl striving to do her best. Customers had the opportunity to not only choose from a variety of cookies for themselves, but they could also purchase cookies to benefit GSSI’s Gift of Caring program. The program, Operation: Sweet Treats, allowed customers to purchase and donate cookies that will be sent to military members serving overseas as well as military organizations in Southern Illinois.

