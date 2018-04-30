Girl seriously injured after being struck by bus in Wood River

× Expand crash

WOOD RIVER | A girl was seriously injured Monday morning after being struck by a Madison County Transit bus while walking to school, police said.

The Wood River Police Department and the Wood River Fire Department responded at 7:38 a.m. to an accident involving a pedestrian on Illinois 111 at Hawthorne Avenue. A juvenile female was walking to school and was struck by a southbound Madison County Transit Bus on Illinois 111.

Emergency personnel treated the victim at the scene and she was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed while the victim was treated and the scene was investigated. The accident remains under investigation.