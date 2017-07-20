Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew on tap for Sept. 9

× Expand Brad Goacher (right), vice president of operations for Alton Memorial Hospital, talks to Bob Menichino of Morrison’s Food and Nutrition Services at Alton Memorial Hospital during last year’s “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew.”

GRAFTON — The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will hold its annual Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew fund-raiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer-tasting, from more than 25 area restaurants and wineries.

The auxiliary supports various other hospital projects, including education, hospital equipment, and help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions. Funds from this year’s event will go toward the purchase of defibrillators for AMH ambulances.

Tickets are $30 in advance and are available online at gogbob.brownpapertickets.com. You must be 21 to attend the event. Tickets sold in advance can be picked up at 11 a.m. the day of the event, with entrance still at noon.

For more information, call (618) 463-7872.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter