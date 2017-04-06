Girls Scouts members elect directors

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois held its eighth annual meeting on April 1 at the Holiday Inn in Mount Vernon.

Approximately 260 Girl Scout members (adults and girls) from throughout Southern Illinois elected Board of Directors members and received a State of the Council report from Linda Manley, Board of Directors chair; and Sarah Durbin, GSSI chief executive officer.

In addition, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognized top Girl Scout volunteers, who are the heart of Girl Scouting. The organization’s nearly 5,000 Girl Scout volunteers play an important role in providing leadership programming and opportunities for more than 12,400 girls in Southern Illinois. The theme for this year’s meeting was GSSI Growing Stronger Together.

“Girl Scouting in Southern Illinois is strong and growing stronger, but we couldn’t provide outstanding programs and services to our girls without our dedicated Board of Directors,” Durbin said. “These dedicated and talented professionals help GSSI achieve its mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.”

Following are board members elected from AdVantage News’ readership area:

Officers of the council

Second vice chair: Deanna Litzenburg, Edwardsville

Litzenburg is an attorney and shareholder with Mathis, Marifian & Richter and focuses her practice in areas ranging from civil litigation, commercial litigation to workers’ compensation and employment law. She also brings to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois a tremendous background in human resources and finance. She is on the education committee and serves as the financial secretary of her church in Highland. She is a graduate of Leadership Belleville and a former member of the Board of Directors of the Girl Scouts of Shagbark Council.

Directors-at-large

John McCracken, Edwardsville

John is an attorney/partner with Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli P.C. He actively volunteers in the Edwardsville community and has served on the board of the YMCA and the Children’s Home & Aid - Southern Region. He also is the chair of the Fire and Police Commission for the city of Edwardsville, is a member of the Goshen Rotary Club and is a member of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Property Task Force and Finance Committee.

Mary Jo Pembrook, Edwardsville

Mary Jo is a piano teacher in an after-school Performing Arts Program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is married to Randy Pembrook, the chancellor of SIUE. She is a graduate of the University North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of music degree, University of Kentucky at Lexington with a master of music degree and holds a doctorate in music theory from Florida State University at Tallahassee. She was a Girl Scout from fourth to ninth grade.

gsofsi.org

